EDWARDSVILLE - The Republican Party made major gains on the County Board and in top offices, winning seven of eight contested races for the board, including the re-election of Chairman Kurt Prenzler, and winning races for State's Attorney, Auditor and Circuit Clerk, while the Democrats retained the Coroner's office in the municipal elections held Tuesday night.

Prenzler won his second term as Board chairman over Democratic challenger Bob Daiber with 53.1 percent of the vote to Daiber's 46.9 percent, with Prenzler having 70,539 votes to Daibler's 62,327. In District 2, Republican Stacey Pace defeated Democrat DeAnn Rizzi with 3,556 votes, or 61.9 percent to Rizzi's 2,190 votes, 38.1 percent. William S. Meyer, the Republican Candidate, will represent District 3 after winning the seat over Democrat Maria Ferrari 4,395-1,676, or 72.4 percent to 27.6 percent.

Bobby Ross from the GOP will represent District 4 after winning his race over Democrat Kelly A. Simpson by a margin of 3,744-1,819, 67.3 percent to 32.7 percent, while Democratic candidate Jack Minner defeated Republican Richard Keasey 3,187-1,827, which was 63.6 percent to 36.4 percent. In District 19, Republican Aaron Messner won over Democrat Dina Burch in a very close race 2,215-2,190, 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent. In District 20, Denise Wiehardt of the GOP won her race over the Democratic candidate, Kristen Novacich-Koberna 2,018-1,764, or 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent.

In the District 26 contest, Republican candidate Erica Conway-Harriss won the seat, defeating Democrat Collin Vanmeter 2,732-2,383, 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent, while the District 27 race saw Republican Heather Mueller-Jones won over Democrat Paul Rydgig 3,212-1,983, 62.7 percent to 37.3 percent. In the final race, in District 29, Republican Ryan Kneedler defeated Democrat Jim Trucano 2,201-2,140, which was 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent.

In the two District 3 Circuit Court judge races, the Republican candidates won both benches. In the division headed by judge David Hylla, Republican Amy Maher defeated Democrat Tom Gibbons 70,202-61,393, or 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent. In the division supervised by Andy Matoesian, Republican 75.225-56.660, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Republican David Michael will become the County's Auditor after winning his race over Democrat Joe Silkwood, the vote margin being 72,906-57-695, or 55.8 percent to 44.2 percent. Democratic Coroner Steve Nonn was re-elected to his office, defeating Republican Adam J. Micum 69,930-61.082, 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent, and Republican Tom Haine will become State's Attorney, defeating Democrat Crystal Uhe 72,315-59,013, which was 55.1 percent to 44.9 percent. In the Circuit Clerk's race, Republican Tom McRae won over Democrat Amy Gabriel 71,215-60,509, 54.1 percent to 45.9 percent.

A proposition in the Metro-East Sanitary District proposition was approved by voters 19,768-9,074, or 68.5 percent to 31.5 percent.

