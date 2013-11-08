In an effort to shed public light on the number of Illinois families who are losing their current health insurance coverage due to the implementation of Obamacare, State Rep. Darlene Senger (R-Naperville) has introduced legislation seeking full public disclosure of the impact the new federal health insurance requirements are having in Illinois.

The measure, House Resolution 680, co-sponsored by State Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) seeks to have the Illinois Department of Insurance publicly release all available data on the number of Illinoisans whose current health care plan was cancelled due to the new federal insurance requirements as well as the number of people who have obtained new insurance coverage through the Obamacare-mandated state health insurance marketplace. The resolution also urges Congress to delay the individual mandate requirement for further examination.

“Daylight needs to be shed on the number of families who are losing their health insurance coverage as a direct result of Obamacare,” Rep. Senger said. “I am very concerned about the growing number of middle income families receiving cancellation notices from their health insurers citing the new federal mandates. We need to act in order to protect every family who wants to keep the health insurance coverage they already had.”

“Rather than improve access to quality, affordable coverage for more American families, Obamacare is perversely having the opposite effect of un-insuring the insured,” said Rep. Bost. “Day by day, it becomes increasingly clear that Obamacare is costing families who currently have health insurance they like and can afford see their plans get cancelled. Let’s see the numbers so we can offer real solutions to reverse this alarming and dangerous threat to families who are losing their health coverage.”

Over 40 Illinois House Republicans have signed on to the measure in an effort to shed light on this information. JoAnn Osmond (R-Antioch) has been particularly troubled by the lack of information.

“We simply need more information,” added Osmond. “This issue is significantly impacting Illinoisans, and we need to have a clear picture of who is losing their coverage.”

HR 680 has been filed with the House Clerk and will be added to the House Calendar Order of Resolutions for consideration by the full House of Representatives.

