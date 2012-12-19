REPUBLIC SERVICES ANNOUNCES RECYCLING “NAUGHTY AND NICE LISTS” FOR HOLIDAY DECORATIONS AND GIFT WRAPPINGS
Even if you’ve been a good recycler all year long, what to do with holiday decorations and gift wrap may present a challenge. Is wrapping paper recyclable? What about Christmas tree ornaments? Tinsel?
To answers those questions, Republic Services has its own “naughty and nice” list of recyclable holiday materials.
NICE (recyclable) NAUGHTY (not recyclable)
Gift boxes Bubble wrap (consider reusing)
Tissue paper Metallic wrapping paper (consider reusing)
Shoe boxes Ribbon and bows (consider reusing)
Christmas tree Anything on the tree
Holiday cards/envelopes Sticky gift labels
Gift bags (if paper) Gift bags if coated, laminated, dyed
Wrapping Paper (non-metallic) Foam peanuts (some UPS stores will accept/re-use)
Ribbons and bows cannot be recycled because they aren't paper products. Christmas trees must be stripped of all decorations (tinsel, lights, bells, ornaments, etc.) before the tree can be mulched or composted .
Republic Services suggests that there are creative and practical ways to reuse items that are not recyclable. For example, use sustainable packing materials when packing and sending gifts. Instead of purchasing new foam peanuts, use shredded newspaper or even popcorn. Foam peanuts are made from polystyrene and are usually not recyclable. If you receive foam peanuts in packages, consider reusing them for later shipping.
For those holiday greeting cards you receive this season, recycle paperboard and paper envelopes. If you just can’t bear to toss them in the bin, use them to make a festive gift tag.
Tree Recycling
Milton/Aberdeen
Salu/Killon
Haskell @ 12th Street
NorthsidePark
Riverview @ the sunken garden
