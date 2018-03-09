ALTON – State Reps. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, will be partnering with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and the Granite City Township Assessor, Debra Grey, on Wednesday, March 21, to host a utility bill clinic and property appraisal assessment at the Granite Township Center on 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“This 2-in-1 event will help provide valuable information to residents across the Metro East,” said Bristow. “Not only will this help consumers to see if there are any ways they can save money on their utility bills, but they can also take a look at their property tax bills to ensure families are receiving any exemptions they are entitled to and not overpaying on their property taxes.”

This event is free and open to the public. Residents are asked to bring current copies of their property tax or utility bills if they would like them reviewed by an expert from the Citizens Utility Board or receive a property appraisal assessment. Space will be limited, so we encourage all that are interested to contact the information below to reserve a spot.

“To help local residents determine how they can cut-down on their financial obligations, I’m co-hosting a clinic with state Reps. Katie Stuart and Monica Bristow that will teach taxpayers and consumers new practices to help them save their hard-earned dollars,” Hoffman said. “I encourage all residents with an interest in increasing their savings to attend, especially those living on fixed incomes.”

"I am glad that Reps. Bristow, Hoffman and I are able to host an event that has a two-fold impact on all who are able to attend," said Stuart. "It is important that we host clinics where our families and constituents who are struggling to afford their property taxes or utility bills have access to the most up-to-date information on the many ways they may be able to save."

If you have any questions, or to reserve a spot at the Utility Bill/Property Tax event, please contact state Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or repmbristow@gmail.com

