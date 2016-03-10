EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) and State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) today reinforced their willingness to compromise on the issue of Higher Education funding, citing the numerous proposals House Democrats refused to debate prior to breaking for the entire month of March.

According to State Representative Dwight Kay, “There are four proposals to fund higher education and MAP grants, unfortunately the Speaker has not allowed the bills to be voted on in the legislature. This isn’t the time to dig our feet in politically, it’s time for us to come together and reach a compromise on a realistic plan that can fund SIUE, our community colleges, and MAP grants for college students.”

Representatives Kay and Meier listed multiple bills that have been presented including House Bill 4539 which sought to reasonably fund MAP grants, community colleges and four-year universities such as SIUE. However, unlike the Democrat proposal on MAP funding, SB2043 or the newly proposed $3.7 billion spending plan, HB648, Republicans are calling for a funding stream tied to any proposal that is approved by the legislature.

The legislators went on to decry the fact the House adjourned until the month of April despite a legitimate motion for Republicans to stay in session at the close of business.

“We made a sincere effort to stay and work until we reach a compromise, however the majority of our Democrat colleagues instead chose to take a four week break, delaying a compromise to fund higher education. The legislature needs to be in session every day until we reach an agreement,” said State Representative Charlie Meier.

At the conclusion of House session last Thursday, Republicans made a motion to bring the legislature back the following day. The motion, despite being completely in line with the rules, was ruled out of order with Democrat leadership scurrying quickly from the chamber to prevent debate on the issue.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who determines the session schedule, put in place a four-week gap in the month of March for what many assume is political reasons. The House is not set to be back in session until April 4th.

Rep. Kay added, “The majority in the House chose to skip town instead of trying to work with us which means we will be lucky if anything gets done until April 4 at the earliest. SIUE, Lewis & Clark, SWIC, and Kaskaskia College should not have to wait any longer to receive state funding. Rep. Meier and myself are ready to work every day until we reach a compromise with House Democrats to fund higher education.”

Higher Education Appropriation Bills

House Higher Education Appropriation Bills Bill Agency Amount Bill Status *Note HB 4539 (Brady - Bryant - Hammond - Hays - Pritchard) All of Higher Education $1,707,092,200.0 Rules Would appropriate funds to the entire higher education community for FY16. Contingent on House Bill 4521 (Unbalanced Budget Response Act) becoming law. HB 6412 (Durkin) - MAP Appropriation Bill - FY15 Enacted Level ISAC - MAP Grants $ 373,254,500.0 Rules Would fund MAP grants at the FY15 Introduced Level for FY16. Contingent on House Bill 4644 (Procurement Reform) becoming law. HB 6409 (Dunkin - Phillips) Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! IBHE & ICCB $200,000,000.0 Rules IBHE is appropriated $160,000,000 and ICCB is appropriated $40,000,000 for emergency assistance. Contingent on Senate Bill 3044 becoming law. HB 6337 - HB 6349 (Durkin - Brady) All of Higher Education $2,173,174,300.0 Rules Governor's FY17 Appropriation Bills for Higher Ed. Universities would receive a 20% reduction from FY15 supplemental. MAP is appropriated $364,856,300, FY15 supplemental level. IBHE receives a $50M lump sum for Performance Based Funding. ICCB receives a $9.5M lump sum for Performance Based Funding.

Senate Higher Education Appropriation Bills Bill Agency Amount Bill Status *Note SB 2338 (Righter) All of Higher Education $1,707,092,200.0 Assignments Would appropriate funds to the entire higher education community for FY16. Contingent on Senate Bill 2338 (Unbalanced Budget Response Act) becoming law. SB 2408 (Rose - Righter - Rezin) All of Higher Education $1,707,092,200.0 Assignments Would appropriate funds to the entire higher education community for FY16. Contingent on Senate Bill 2400 (Procurement Reform) becoming law.

More like this: