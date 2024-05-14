WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) joined a bipartisan coalition of 104 U.S. House members this week in urging an explanation from President Biden for delays in the delivery of weapons and artillery to Israel.

"Congress approved emergency aid to Israel and expected the aid would be delivered swiftly," said Bost. "Now, President Biden's slow-rolling weapons to Israel while using American taxpayer dollars to build a pier in Gaza. These decisions hurt Israel and help Hamas. This is failed leadership on, literally, a global scale. The American people deserve answers as to why the administration is withholding critical aid to our strongest partner in the Middle East."

This bipartisan push for answers comes on the heels of reports last week that the White House paused the delivery of 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs that were designated for Israel’s military response to Hamas.

