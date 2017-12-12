Representative Bourn's traveling office hours Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TAYLORVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours and encourages any constituents seeking assistance to stop by. No appointment necessary. For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200. Taylorville: Article continues after sponsor message Tuesday, December 19th , 2017

10:30 am – 1 pm

Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office

108 West Market Street

In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R Carlinville: Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018

10:30 am – 1 pm

Carlinville City Hall

