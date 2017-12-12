Representative Bourn's traveling office hours
TAYLORVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours and encourages any constituents seeking assistance to stop by.
No appointment necessary. For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.
Taylorville:
Tuesday, December 19th , 2017
10:30 am – 1 pm
Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office
108 West Market Street
In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R
Carlinville:
Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018
10:30 am – 1 pm
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad