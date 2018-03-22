TAYLORVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne will be holding traveling office hours Tuesday, March 27th, from 10:30 am – 1 pm at Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office
108 West Market Street. In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Bourne is holding traveling office hours and encourages constituents who need help to stop by and her staff will assist them. No appointment necessary.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

On Tuesday, April 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bourne will be holding traveling office hours at Carlinville City Hall at 550 North Road, and extended hours until 6 p.m. at the Litchfield District Office at 207 North State Street.

More like this:

Today - Op-Ed: Rep. Amy Elik’s October Legislative Update

Jul 2, 2023 - Senator Harriss To Begin Traveling Office Hours

Jul 21, 2023 - Sen. Erica Harriss Opens Edwardsville Office for Constituent Services

Sep 18, 2023 - Lane Closures On I-64 In St. Clair County

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

 