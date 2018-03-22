TAYLORVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne will be holding traveling office hours Tuesday, March 27th, from 10:30 am – 1 pm at Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office

108 West Market Street. In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Bourne is holding traveling office hours and encourages constituents who need help to stop by and her staff will assist them. No appointment necessary.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

On Tuesday, April 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bourne will be holding traveling office hours at Carlinville City Hall at 550 North Road, and extended hours until 6 p.m. at the Litchfield District Office at 207 North State Street.

More like this: