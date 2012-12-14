Alton, IL – Every once in a while an event comes around, the viewing of which, should be observed by all who wish to view. Saturday will mark the sixth year in which, under the Wreaths Across America program, over 500 veteran’s graves will receive balsam wreaths in commemoration of their service to our country. At 11:00pm, National Cemetery on Pearl Street will smell like pine and be bristling with activity as volunteers (veterans and members Gilson Brown’s third grade class) place the wreaths on headstones.

Knowing that events as this should be recorded and archived, RiverBender.com began a search for sponsors to help cover costs of producing quality footage of the wreath laying for on-demand viewing. When asked, State Representative Dan Beiser didn’t hesitate to realize the value of memorializing this event for generations to come. Beiser stated that “events such as these help us all remember that we all have more in common with each other than we think.”

On Saturday morning, RiverBender.com will provide videographers, equipment and then bandwidth and on-demand access to the footage of Alton’s Wreaths Across America event to all who visit their website. It is with gratitude and appreciation to Senator Haine and Representative Beiser that RiverBender.com will bring this event to those who cannot attend.

Alton National Cemetery is located at: 600 Pearl Street

Saturday’s Wreaths Across America Agenda:

Posting of colors and National Anthem beginning promptly at 11:00am

Laying of 8 ceremonial wreaths representing Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, POWs, MIAs, Gold Star Mothers

Laying of 540 wreaths at headstones by veterans with the help of 3 rd grade students from Gilson Brown Elementary School

grade students from Gilson Brown Elementary School Rifle Salute

Taps

Dismissal of Colors

Benediction

The entire event will last approximately 30-minutes

