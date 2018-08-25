CHICAGO – Metro East Lutheran’s scheduled football opener Friday night against Chicago Noble Hansberry College Prep was called off right before kickoff after reports of a shooting near Hales Franciscan High School in Chicago, the game’s venue.

The shooting was one of several nationwide Friday that affected high school football games; one was killed and two others injured in a shooting following a game in Jacksonville, Fla., while another teen was killed and a second injured in a shooting near San Francisco during a junior varsity football game, ABC News reported. A game in Rockford between Rockford and Auburn was stopped by shots fired near the stadium, reported Rockford ABC affiliate WTVO-TV.

The week before, two persons were hurt in a shooting during a game in Wellington, Fla.

MEL is scheduled to play Dupo at home at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.

