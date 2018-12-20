The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

County Board Meeting 19 December: I attended the County Board meeting Wednesday, December 19.

(1) I voted for approval of the Resolution a one year contract between Madison County and the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois. The administration will have to report to the board about benefits of continued membership.

(2) The board voted to postpone a proposed 2.25 percent increase for non-bargaining employees. It appears the administration’s proposal was not the one proposed and budgeted by the Finance Committee for the FY Madison County Budget. The proposal appeared to include Department Heads and Executive Staff for raises not approved by the Finance Committee.

Health Committee: On December 12 I attended the Health Committee. Ms. Corona Director provided an excellent overview of the Health Committee mission to new members. Information included Legal Authority, Legal Reference Appendix, intergovernmental relations, policy issue implementation, budget development, auditing, personnel administration, organizational structure, and management information.

Highland 319 Cost Share Grant: The City of Highland received a 319 Grant for 60/40 Cost Share in the Silver Lake Watershed. The water shed includes many properties in District Three. Grant money may be used for the following purposes; cover green manure crops, grassed waterways (acres), nutrient management plans, ponds/wet lands, shoreline stabilization, stream channel stabilization, stream bank stabilization, WASCOBS, and woodland improvement. For a map of applicable area go to https://www.heartlandsconservancy.org/highlandssilverlake.php submit applications on line at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/highlandssilverlake319 , or mail to Heartlands Conservancy, Attn: Janet Buchanan, 3 N. High Street Belleville, Il 62220

Highland Final Drive Variance: Requestors withdrew their request for a Camper and RV Storage Area on Final Drive. Citizens feared it would adversely affect property values and wreck the appearance of the area.

Hamel Solar Business Variances:

(1) After working with Hamel citizens and representatives of Summit Ridge on conditions for a solar concern just north of the Hamel Fire station I voted for the solar array approved by the full board.

(2) I voted against Z18-0074 for a solar business along Il 157 in Hamel because no citizens voiced support and Hamel’s Mayor is against it. However, the full board voted to postpone a final decision at the request of the individual wanting it. I voted against postponing a decision.

Personnel Committee: I attended the Personnel Committee on Monday, December 16 to raise the issue of excess comp and vacation hours. Failure to follow established procedures may,

(1) because stress on those failing to take time off,

(2) appear unfair to those following the rules, and

(3) might prove a financial liability to the county.

---