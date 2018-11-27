The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Tax Cycle Issue: Predictable fees On November 20 I met with Recorder of Deeds Amy Meyer, Board Member Don Moore (R-Troy) and the Assistant States Attorney. We’re working on the new Predictable Fee Schedule which the committee is targeting to take effect March 2019.

Property, Buildings, and Space Utilization: The previous administration failed to ensure preventive maintenance and upkeep of property. The current administration made some excellent changes. However, current space usage leaves much to be desired. It’s time to take action.

Comp Time, Overtime and Vacation Accrual: Last budget cycle I asked for figures for comp time, overtime, and vacation accrual. I discovered policies weren’t being followed costing the county tax dollars. It’s been a year since then. The Sherriff’s Office has taken action. I will be working with Don Moore (R-Troy) and other board members to solve this issue.

Thanksgiving and Holidays: Americans have much to be thankful for. I gave thanks for the veterans, service personnel, and clandestine services manning the ramparts of freedom around the world protecting us.

Board Meeting: The Board met November 21. I voted for a balanced budget with no increase in the levy. This meant the Finance Committee I serve on had to call for some difficult cuts. However, all essential services are funded; these include public safety, election needs, and badly needed repair and preventive maintenance of buildings.

