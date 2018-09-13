Report to the People #62 by Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

I provide this 62nd Report to the People to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Hamel, Livingston, Worden Route 66 News: I moved the Madison County Resolution in Support of the Designation of Route 66 as A National Historic Trail which unanimously passed the Planning and Development and Transportation Committees (seconded David Michael) this month. Many thanks to Congressman Rodney Davis for Bill 66 we hope will pass the Congress. Designation of Route 66 as a Historic National Trail which may bring additional tourism dollars to Livingston, Hamel, Worden and parts of Edwardsville which are in my district.

Finance Committee: I attended the Finance Committee Sept 12. 1. Regional Planning I moved the commitment of $30,000 for membership for the year 8/1/2018 – 7/31/2019 which passed unanimously with bi-partisan support. In order to ensure county participation in regional planning and assist with economic development in the Metro east and Southwestern Illinois. 2. Sheffel – Boyle Annual Report Scheffel provided their Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal year ended November 30, 2017. By in large the report showed excellent financial health. However, the report noted some concerns. Sheffel Boyle’s Report flagging the carry-over of vacation outside of policy, and, credit card use alerted me as issues needing attention. 3. Special Auditor’s Report Mr. Faccin presented a memo dated September 5, 2018, on supposed irregularities about travel policies and credit card use by the IT Department travel to Chicago noting one participant received official educational credit while Mr. Dorman, IT Head didn’t. According to records submitted by the Auditor, the trip also cost $2,500 over the amount approved by Chairman Prenzler. After questioning by me and other Finance Committee members we demanded all travel policies be followed. In addition, the Finance Committee voted 5-1 (I and Board Member David Michael voted no.) against a request by the It Department future expensive travel training to Las Vegas which didn’t appear to have been prepared by the IT Department and Administration according to policy. I hope committee oversight ensures staff will be kept out of trouble and tax payer’s money will be spent according to policy.

Transportation Committee: Hamel News: I attended the Transportation Committee September 12, 2018. I voted for Siever’s Equipment Hamel be awarded two bids. 1. The Resolution to Purchase one (1) New 115 HP Tractor, and, (2) a Purchase Request for one (1) Heavy Duty Single Wing Rotary Mower. Siever’s Equipment emerged the low bidder meeting all specifications.

Highland News: St Rose Road Round A Bout: In order to complete the Highland Roundabout project I voted for an Agreement of Transfer of the Jurisdiction of a portion of .116 miles (613 feet) of St Rose Road (CH 40) Terminai being the west right of way line of Iberg Road (Sta 67+37) to approximately 523 feet east of the center of the Broadway/St Rose Rd/Iberg Rd Round-A- (Sta 73+50). Illinois Compiled Statutes Chapter 605 article 5/5-105 grants to the County the authority to make changes to the changes to the County Highway System. The project will enhance safety. County Board Members David Michael and Judy Kuhn also voted for this.

