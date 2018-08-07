The purpose of this report is to provide information and to assist in government transparency.

Planning and Development:1. On July 10 I attended training for understanding creation of Comprehensive Development Plans. 2. I moved approval of the Purchase Request for an SIUE Intern Contract which passed unanimously. 3. On August 1, moved for approval for two (2) variances in my district which passed unanimously. Z180044 allowed for the 5.15 acre change from Agricultural to M-1 Limited Manufacturing. At US 40 and Final Drive. Z180045 allowed for the placement of a trailer by Heritage Lane and Ludwig Road in Pocahontas in a sparsely developed area to allow for the safe tending of livestock.

Highland Grant Issue: I argued for the $400,000 grant to Highland Villas project which the Grant Committee and the County Board recently approved.

Judiciary: Met August 3. 1. Mr. Rekowski, Public Defender reported on the joint efforts with the State’s attorney to keep jail numbers and thus costs down through pleas without sacrificing public safety. 2. Cpt. Decker alerted us to the special costs related to jail renovation to ensure public safety. These will include; a) overtime for officers detailed to protect workers and prevent escapes during construction; and, b) costs associated with housing inmates at other facilities due to cell block repair.

Detention Center: The Judiciary Committee will meet Wednesday August 8, to discuss repair of the Detention Center. Estimates indicate the current facility can be repaired for approximately $935,000 vs. the architectural, engineering, and building costs of a new building.

---