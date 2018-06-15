Report to the People #57 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Finance Committee June 13: Budget Vision: (1) Last year when the administration rolled out a budget 2.5 million deficit budget I battled for a budget 1.8 million dollars under expected receipts. My vision is for a balanced budget or one under receipts which includes all statutory and reimbursable line items. I reject deficit spending promoting pet projects or pandering to special interests. (2) I moved for postponement of the resolution to postpone The Resolution to Reduce County Board Operating cash Reserve from Four Months to Three Months pending review due to inaccuracies and poorly written language. (Motion Passed unanimously) The motion also appeared in the wrong place in the agenda.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tax Cycle and Governmental Relations Committees: PTELL: I attended the Governmental Relations Committee on June 11, and provided data concerning possible special taxing district increases if PTELL passed. Municipalities in District Three (which I represent) faced the following: Grantfork 23.18%, Hamel 99.44%, Highland 12.545, New Douglas 25.64%, Pierron 86.12%, Worden 8.9%, Grantfork Ambulance 35.045, and Highland Pierron Ambulance 48.35%. In addition Roxanna faced 103.58% across the board, Troy 59.50 %, and Bethalto 20.83% The Resolution failed 6-0 in Governmental Relations and no one would move the resolution in the Tax Cycle Committee I chair.

Animal Control Issues: 1. Visit: On June 14 I visited Animal Control and toured the facility with newly hired Director Katherine Conder. The facility was clean with all animals receiving proper nutrition and veterinary care. I pledge to continue to ensure the facility receives proper funding and facility maintenance. 2. ‘NO Kill Referendum’: I think a ‘no kill’ referendum is unnecessary. The County Board approved a ‘no kill resolution’. I call upon the administration to provide a plan and to move forward. In my humble opinion, ‘consciousness raising’ doesn’t seem necessary but given the board’s previous resolution action to save animal lives does!

Transportation Committee June 13: Highland News: I moved approval of Agreement Funding Resolution for the Broadway-St Rose - Iberg Roundabout for the City of Highland seconded by Judy Kuhn. This brings $50,000 of county funds to the project. The resolution passed unanimously.

---