Report to the People # 55 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to assist with government transparency.

Highland Issues: (1) Memorial Day: Many thanks to the Highland VFW and American Legion groups for their excellent Memorial Day observances! (2) Many thanks to Grantfork Pastors and community for their invitation for me to speak at the Memorial Day Cemetery Service. (3) Veterans Parkway - Broadway Roundabout: I intend to move and vote for vote for the Highland Roundabout Resolution at the June Transportation Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Omphghent Road Issues: Many thanks to Vern Ruble, Onphghent Township Road Commissioner who alerted me to some road drainage issues. I will work with him to ensure any appropriate county resources are available.

Judiciary Committee: 1 June: After touring the facilities On 1 June, I raised the issues of the Sheriff’s Department Firing Range and the County Detention Center.

(1) Firing Range: I visited the range at the invitation of Director Rizzy and Lieutenant Warren. Lieutenant Warren provided a 30 minute briefing and tour. Concerns: I humbly suggest the current conditions speak of a lack of adequate resources dedicated to live fire training. Although I think the previous administration’s record of failing to maintain numerous county properties led to the current problem this is not a partisan issue. We need to collectively think through the best approach for upgrading the firing range if we choose to keep it. Current training may leave us open to litigation. Basics:The range might be upgraded in phases to include: (1) a range with improved safety features including ; concrete pads and sidewalks, state of the art ‘berms’, and a ‘Range Control Tower’ , (2) a classroom building including indoor range and male and female latrines, and (3) a confidence course.

(2) Detention Center: I toured the Detention Center. Facilities Director Rob Schmidt provided a guided tour to Judge Hylla, and County Board Members Mike Walters and Mike Parkinson, and the Detention Center Staff. We noted areas of concern concerning cleanliness and infrastructure. Since then, numerous improvements have been completed. In addition, Mr. Schmidt targeted additional improvements for the current budget that if I understand correctly cost approximately $185,000. He estimates a total rehabilitation with a capacity of approximately fifty four (54) cells to cost approximately $950,000. A Second Option: Some in the administration suggest a second option. They wish to sell the property and rebuild elsewhere. A cursory cost analysis of this option, depending on the amount of cells provided, doesn’t appear cost and time effective. This second option also seems to have additional drawbacks the committee will need to staff, research, and consider. Immediate Improvement Phase: (1) Conduct Repairs as per Mr. Schmidt’s plan for approximately $185,000. (2) Provide full time custodial staff and provide preventive maintenance and cleaning.

---