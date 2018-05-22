Report to the People # 54 by Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

Jail Repair Resolution: I whole heartedly supported the bipartisan Jail Repair Resolution costing approximately 13 million dollars awarded to Plocher Construction of Highland which passed the full board 28 – 0 on 15 May. The previous administration neglected jail repair. This resolution saves tax payers an estimated twenty two (22) million dollars over the previous Jail Bond Issue voters rejected 80% to 20%. The contract ensures a clean safe jail for inmates and staff.

Prairie town Road Improvements: (1) A number of citizens contacted me about the parking and safety concerns at the Prairie town Renken Road intersection. I contacted the Sheriff’s Office and Highway Director Mark Gvillo. These offices are taking action to ensure parking and line of sight issues are corrected. (2) Schiller Renken Road Issue. Tim and Mike Goebel raised the issue of improving the Schiller Road access to the elevator. Previously, I met with them Mark Gvillo and Vern Ruble at Schiller Road. On May11, Highway Director Mark Gvillo followed up and met with concerned citizens to make specific plans for improvement.

Highland Round About: I’ve worked with District One Representative Judy Kuhn, District Four Representative David Michael, Transportation Chairman Tom McCrae, and Highway Director Mark Gvillo to place the Highland Roundabout Resolution on the June Transportation Agenda.

PTELL UPDATE (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law) PTELL’S PRIMARY PURPOSE is to help with property tax relief(not lower current taxes) if your property values and assessments increase greater than inflation. I work with the County Treasurer, County Clerk, and the Assessor’s Office to determine PTELL’S impact on Madison County and report back to you.

Code Red Services Agreement: This extension I moved in Finance Committee passed the whole board 28-0 on 15 May.

Tax Liquidation Addendum Resolution: The Resolution to Approve the Addendum to the Delinquent Tax Liquidation Program presented by Treasurer Slusser and approved in the Tax Cycle Committee I chair passed the full board 28 – 0 on 15 May. It increases revenues.

---