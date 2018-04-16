Report to the People # 51 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Highland: (1) I voted for Mayor Michaelis’ request for the Resurfacing of Broadway Street. Madison County’s portion is $128,750. (2) I pushed for adoption of Mayor Michaelis’ request for the Broadway/St. Rose/ Iberg/ Honor Parkway Roundabout. Transportation Committee will consider the roundabout in May. The county portion is $50,000.

New Douglas: I met with Trustee Barbie Bassett, City Clerk Lisa Michnmeier, and County Highway Commissioner Mark Gvillo to discuss flood water issues along Sixth Street. We came up with a plan to solve this issue.

Appointments for District Three: After consultation with civic leaders and those seeking I requested the following appointments for District Three. Peggy A. Korte, Grantfork Fire Protection District, Dennis Hemann, Hamel Fire Protection District, Jeffery Lesicko, New Douglas Fire Protection District, Ronald Isenberg, Prairietown Fire Protection District, and Timothy Goebel, Prairietown Street Light District.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tax Cycle Issues: (1) Madison County received a multiplier of 1.00. (2) 23 April is the last day for Board of Review Appeals.

Planning and Development Issues: (1) I supported a $20,000 feasibility study to bring jobs to Madison County. (2) I voted for an Asbestos Abatement contract to remove asbestos from the Wood River Building. (3) I moved for approval of the Farm View Sub-division Preliminary Plat and for Minor Farms subdivision plat.

Finance: (1) I called for an end to deficit spending for GIS salaries. (2) I voted for 10 new Sheriff Cruisers. (3) I pushed for approval of the jail renovation project which will cost 22 million dollars less than the previously proposed jail bond project and an estimated $52 million dollars less than building a new jail.

Philip W Chapman

County Board District Three

---