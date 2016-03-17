Report cards don't have to mean stress for your family. By the time the 4th quarter hits, numerous students start to burn out. They are either tired of struggling in school or daydreaming about the exciting activities that spring and summer bring. There are essential learning experiences that can occur from March to May, whether it is learning new math concepts, writing research papers, or taking final exams; students have much to be prepared for during the fourth quarter. Often times, they need support to help finish the school year strong. Get started with Sylvan today to make sure this is the last report card that you have to worry about. 

With Sylvan you will get:

  • our four-step Sylvan Insight™ process, where we take the time to really get to know your child and develop a plan for success
  • our proven tutoring approach that blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for a truly engaging learning experience programs to fit your family's busy schedule – and budget

Act now to take control of this school year!

CALL SYLVAN of EDWARDSVILLE at 618-656-0500

or email Center Director, Sabrina Drone at sabrinasylvan@sbcglobal.net.

