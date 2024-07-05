JERSEYVILLE - After a series of domestic violence cases in Madison and Macoupin counties, an Alton man faces new domestic battery charges in Jersey County.

John T. Tanner, 35, of Alton, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. On June 20, 2024, Tanner allegedly intentionally strangled a household member, according to Jersey County court documents.

A petition filed to deny Tanner’s pretrial release states there are several factors preventing any condition other than detainment from mitigating the threat he poses to the victim in this case.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The victim has communicated to the State that the Defendant has been physically battering her for approximately 10 years,” the petition states. “The Victim states she is afraid that the Defendant may cause her additional harm should he be released.”

The petition adds that Tanner has a “criminal history dating back to 2007,” including charges and convictions across multiple counties in several cases involving the same victim.

In Macoupin County, Tanner has three prior convictions: two for Domestic Battery/Bodily Harm in 2014 and 2019, as well as one for Domestic Battery/Physical Contact in 2017. This year, he was charged in Madison County with one count each of Domestic Battery and Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence.

A Detention Order was later filed granting the state’s petition to keep Tanner detained, and he remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, and his arraignment hearing has been set for July 8, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: