EAST ST. LOUIS– The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that patching and resurfacing work in both directions of Interstate 55/64 across the Poplar Street Bridge from a mile east of the Mississippi River to the I-55/64/70 interchange in East St. Louis has been completed a week ahead of schedule.

Article continues after sponsor message

Originally anticipated to be completed over six weekends, work on I-55/64 was necessary to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the future corridor project begins as scheduled in IDOT’s Multi-Year Program. Favorable weather and repairs going as planned allowed the overall $5.2 million project to be completed in five weekends.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: