COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and the Metro East Small Business Development Center partnered for a small business town hall meeting to provide Metro East small business owners the opportunity to meet with their state representative and resource center to discuss issues facing local businesses.

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to connect with small business owners in my district to hear their concerns and ideas for how we can support them more at the state level,” said Stuart, a member of the House Business Incentives for Local Communities Committee. “If we all can work together and hear each other’s concerns, we have the opportunity to make real changes to help small businesses grow in Illinois.”

Stuart discussed new legislation that will be discussed during the upcoming session in Springfield, including legislation she is co-sponsoring to require the State of Illinois to prioritize Illinois and American-made goods in state purchasing to boost local economies.

