Rep. Stuart visits Granite City High School
GRANITE CITY - State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently visited Granite City High School to speak with social studies students about her role as a legislator.
“I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with local high school students about the work that I do in Springfield, and some of my legislative efforts,” said Stuart. “I encourage these students and other young people in our local communities to get involved.”
As a former instructor at SIU-E, education has been a top priority for Stuart during her time in Springfield. Stuart will return to Springfield next week for the beginning of the spring legislative session.
“As I explained to the students, there is a long process a bill has to go through before it becomes a law, but I ask the folks that I represent to share any new law ideas that they have,” continued Stuart. “As state Representative I will continue to fight to help improve life for the families of the Metro East.”
For more information, contact Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at 618-365-6650.
