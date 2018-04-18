COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a town hall meeting with women leaders in the Metro East on Tuesday, May 1from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library located at 198 S. Main St.

“I introduced legislation to expand access to private rooms for nursing mothers who visit our state capitol in response to concerns I had heard from local women who had visited Springfield only to find that there were no suitable areas to privately breastfeed,” said Stuart. “The conversations I have with local residents every single day drive my legislative agenda in Springfield, and these town halls are a crucial way that I receive feedback and ideas from the people I represent.”

Stuart hosts regular town hall meetings and other public meetings for residents to share their opinions on state issues. Additionally, she formed and meets with members of her Women’s Issues Citizen Advisory Committee to discuss issues and legislation impacting women. Stuart’s town hall meetings are free and open to the public.

“The legislature is scheduled for nearly non-stop session as we continue work on the budget and other issues before the May 31 adjournment,” Stuart added. “I encourage everyone to attend this town hall and share their ideas with me on how we can tackle any issues that women are facing in our communities and in our state.”

