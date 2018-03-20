COLLINSVILLE – To help connect local residents and business with unclaimed cash or property held by the state, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office for a free ICash event on Thursday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Caseyville Public Library, located at 419 S. 2nd St. in Caseyville.

“This event makes it easy for my constituents to check if they have any unclaimed property to their name,” Stuart said. “Billions of dollars of unclaimed property, including tax refunds, security deposits, and paychecks are held by the treasurer every year until it is claimed by the owner or their heir. Every dollar counts, and I want to make sure that this property is returned to residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A representative from the Illinois State Treasurer’s office will be available to help residents search the state’s ICash system for unclaimed property owed to them by the state. The State Treasurer’s office holds $2.5 billion in unclaimed property, which can include checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks, money orders, traveler’s checks, mineral proceeds, court deposits, uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds.

“Most residents have no idea that they have money held by the state,” Stuart said. “Representatives from the treasurer’s office will help residents and businesses identify unclaimed property and help them begin the process of making a claim to get their money back.”

More like this: