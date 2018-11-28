COLLINSVILLE – To give all residents an opportunity to visit her local office and voice their concerns, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting her second annual Holiday Open House on Tuesday, December 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at her constituent services office, located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville.

“I understand that with the holiday season quickly approaching many of my constituents are busy with events in their personal lives, but still have pressing questions about what is happening in Illinois,” said Stuart. “I am hosting this Holiday Open House to give everyone an opportunity to visit my local office and talk to me directly about any concerns they may have.”

Rep. Stuart will also collect canned and nonperishable goods in collaboration with the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) and the United Congregations of the Metro East to donate to local food banks in the Madison County area. The office will also be collecting old cell phones for the Cell Phones for Soldiers program.

“It is important to recognize and help those that are most in need during the holiday season, especially as the temperatures continue to drop, and think about those who are serving our country away from their homes” continued Stuart. “I will be collecting canned goods and cell phones at my constituent services office until December 20, and encourage everyone to donate and help such great organizations. These two opportunities provide a great and easy way to give back to our community.”

