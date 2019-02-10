Rep. Stuart highlights new committee assignments
SPRINGFIELD – As she returns to Springfield for the legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting her new committee assignments. Stuart will serve on the following committees during the 2019-20 sessions: Appropriations – Elementary and Secondary Education, Consumer Protection, Elementary and Secondary Education: School Curriculum and Policies, Higher Education, Labor and Commerce, and Museums, Arts and Cultural Enhancements.
“Improving the quality of education for our local children and helping SIU-E continue to prosper and grow are top priorities of mine as state Representative,” said Stuart. “I am looking forward to using my unique insight as a teacher to help pass meaningful policy that will improve education for our kids from pre-K to college, and end the mass exodus of our students to other states.”
As a former middle school and high school teacher, and instructor at SIU-E, education has been a top priority for Stuart during her time in Springfield. As Vice-Chairwoman of the Higher Education committee, Stuart will work to address the brain drain of Illinois students choosing to attend out-of-state schools. She will also continue to prioritize legislation to help revitalize the local economy and small businesses grow, and build a strong workforce by lifting up working families.
“The committee process is one of the first steps that a bill has to take to become a law,” continued Stuart. “I will have a voice on what legislation impacting education and other important issues local families care about moves to the House for full consideration."
