SPRINGFIELD – As she returns to Springfield for the legislative session, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting her new committee assignments. Stuart will serve on the following committees during the 2019-20 sessions: Appropriations – Elementary and Secondary Education, Consumer Protection, Elementary and Secondary Education: School Curriculum and Policies, Higher Education, Labor and Commerce, and Museums, Arts and Cultural Enhancements.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Improving the quality of education for our local children and helping SIU-E continue to prosper and grow are top priorities of mine as state Representative,” said Stuart. “I am looking forward to using my unique insight as a teacher to help pass meaningful policy that will improve education for our kids from pre-K to college, and end the mass exodus of our students to other states.”

As a former middle school and high school teacher, and instructor at SIU-E, education has been a top priority for Stuart during her time in Springfield. As Vice-Chairwoman of the Higher Education committee, Stuart will work to address the brain drain of Illinois students choosing to attend out-of-state schools. She will also continue to prioritize legislation to help revitalize the local economy and small businesses grow, and build a strong workforce by lifting up working families.

“The committee process is one of the first steps that a bill has to take to become a law,” continued Stuart. “I will have a voice on what legislation impacting education and other important issues local families care about moves to the House for full consideration."

More like this: