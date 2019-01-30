Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant

The INFRA Grants program provides dedicated, discretionary funding for projects that address critical issues facing our nation’s highways and bridges. INFRA grants will support the Administration’s commitment to fixing our nation’s crumbling infrastructure by creating opportunities for all levels of government and the private sector to fund infrastructure, using innovative approaches to improve the necessary processes for building significant projects, and increasing accountability for the projects that are built.

Deadline: March 4, 2019

For more information click here.

Veterans Administration:Specially Adapted Housing Assistive Technology

VA through its Specially Adapted Housing Assistive Technology (SAHAT) Grant Program is authorized to award grants of up to $200,000 per fiscal year to persons or entities to encourage the development of specially adapted housing assistive technologies

Deadline: March 3, 2019

For more information click here.

Consolidated Grant Program to Address Children and Youth Experiencing Domestic and Sexual Assault and Engage Men and Boys as Allies

The CYEM Program supports comprehensive, community-based efforts to develop or expand prevention, intervention, treatment, and response strategies to address the needs of children and youth impacted by sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sex trafficking. The CYEM Program also funds prevention efforts that engage men and boys as allies to combat violence against women and girls.

Deadline: March 6, 2019

For more information click here.

Grants to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking on Campus Program

The Grants to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking on Campus Program (Campus Program) encourages a comprehensive coordinated community approach that enhances victim safety, provides services and support for victims, and supports efforts to hold offenders accountable. The funding supports activities that develop and strengthen trauma-informed victim services and strategies to prevent, investigate, and respond to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking on campus.

Deadline: March 14, 2019

For more information click here.

Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program

The Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program (LB21) supports developing a diverse workforce of librarians to better meet the changing learning and information needs of the American public by: enhancing the training and professional development of library and archives professionals, developing faculty and library leaders, and recruiting and educating the next generation of library and archives professionals.

Deadline: March 20, 2019

For more information click here.

National Records and Archives Administration: Archive Collaboratives

The National Historical Publications and Records Commission seeks projects that will make collections from small and under-represented archives more readily available for public discovery and use. The grant program will fund Archives Collaboratives to share best practices, tools, and techniques among partners; assess institutional strengths and opportunities; and develop plans and management structures for long-term sustainability and growth.

Deadline: March 1, 2019 (Draft); April, 4, 2019 (Final)

For more information click here.

National Endowment for the Arts: Challenge America Grant

The Challenge America category offers support primarily to small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations -- those whose opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, ethnicity, economics, or disability.

Deadline: April 11, 2019

For more information click here.

American Water Environmental Grant

Established in 2005, the annual Environmental Grant Program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in our local communities.

Deadline: March 26, 2019

For more information click here.

Grants from Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois has several opportunities aimed toward enhancing the quality of life in communities they serve. These grants support the environment, youth and education, health and human service, civic programs, and arts and culture.

For more information click here.

Any entity in the 15th Congressional District seeking competitive grant funds who are in need of a letter of support should contact Matt Rice in my Maryville office at (618) 288-7190.

Additionally, please encourage others to sign up for my Grants Newsletter HERE.

Sincerely,



John Shimkus

Member of Congress

