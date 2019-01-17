WASHINGTON ? On the even of the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) announced he will again cosponsor several pro-life bills that were reintroduced in the 116th Congress.

"My position on the fundamental right to life has never changed and never will," said Shimkus. "I supported these important pro-life bills in previous sessions of Congress, and I'm proud to support them again."

As of today, Shimkus has requested that he be recorded as a cosponsor of:

H.R. 369, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, introduced by Rep. Vicki Hartzler (R, Missouri-04)

This bill prohibits funding America's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, for one year and reallocates the savings to community health centers. The bill is identical to H.R. 354 in the 115th Congress.

H.R. __, the Life at Conception Act, to be introduced by Rep. Alex Mooney (R, West Virginia-02)

This bill declares that life begins at conception and extends legal protections to children still in the womb. The bill is identical to H.R. 681 in the 115th Congress.

H.R. __, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, to be introduced by Rep. Chris Smith (R, New Jersey-04)

This bill prohibits performing an abortion on an unborn baby who is 20 weeks or older. The bill is identical to H.R. 36 in the 115th Congress.

H.R. __, the Heartbeat Protection Bill, to be introduced by Rep. Steve King (R, Iowa-04)

This bill prohibits an abortion if an unborn child's heartbeat is detectable. The bill is identical to H.R. 490 in the 115th Congress.

