CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – State Representative Kevin Schmidt is hosting a Shred Event on Saturday, September 7 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Cahokia Fitness and Sports Complex.

This is a drive-up event for free shredding of your confidential documents. Legislative staff will be on hand to answer questions about state programs or discuss issues.

“If you have old medical records, financial statements, or other sensitive information you’re looking to safely dispose of - now’s your chance!” said Schmidt. “We are also partnering with the Cahokia Heights Chamber of Commerce, and they’re going to be accepting old electronics that have been collecting dust.”

Also included is an Electronic Recycling Service provided by the Cahokia Heights Chamber of Commerce.

List of electronic items accepted:

Computer Towers

Computer Components

Laptops

Wire

Printers

Cell Phones

Electric Motors

Mice

Monitors

Floppy Drives

Keyboards

Speakers

DVD Players

Battery Backups

Modems

Computer Fans

Batteries

LCD Screens DVD/VHS Players

Refrigerators

Washer/Dryers

Dishwashers

Freezers

Small Appliances

TVs

Lawnmowers

Weed Eaters

Lawn Tools

Microwaves

TVs, (Plasma, console, projection-DLP) CRT & Monitors will be charged $.50 a pound for recycling by the electronic recycling company.

