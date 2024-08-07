EAST ST. LOUIS – Area residents looking for employment or interested in pursuing a new career path are invited to attend a free Job Fair hosted by Illinois State Representative Kevin Schmidt:

Friday, August 23

9:00 AM – Noon

Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus

Multipurpose Room – Building D

Article continues after sponsor message

601 James R. Thompson Blvd, East St. Louis

“I’m thrilled to host my second Job Fair,” said Schmidt. “Now, more than ever, our community is struggling to find jobs. Inflation is high, food and childcare costs are rising, and our people need help. I’ve worked hard to bring together a wide array of employers to provide opportunity for anyone. Together with these employers and the workshops we’ll provide, I believe all who come out will be informed, empowered, and connected.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress to impress!

Three free workshops are being offered:

9:30 AM – Creating a Resume to Get Yourself Noticed

10:30 AM – Inside Track to Interviewing with Confidence

11:30 AM – How to Navigate through the State of Illinois Hiring Process

Participating employers include:

Allnex

Carita’s Family Solutions

Draft Kings at Casino Queen

Dynamic Transit

Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois

Express Employment Professionals

FCB Bank

FCI Greenville

FedEx

Hospital Sisters Health System

Illinois Central School Bus

Illinois Conservation Police

Illinois Department of Central Management Services

Illinois Department of Child & Family Services

Illinois Department of Corrections

Illinois Department of Employment Security

Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Illinois Department of Public Health

Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs

Illinois Gaming Board

Illinois Heartland Library System

Illinois State Police

IMC Outdoor Living

Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals

Loves Travel

Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprentice & Training Program

Mid America Workforce Investment Board

Senior Services Plus

SIHF Healthcare

Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville

Stellar Manufacturing

Teens Against Killing Everywhere

Touchette Regional Hospital

University of Illinois Extension

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Veolia North America

More like this: