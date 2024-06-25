EAST ST. LOUIS - Last Friday, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Cahokia Heights) continued his commitment to fighting food insecurity by fulfilling his monthly donation to The Joseph Center in East Saint Louis. As part of his ongoing commitment, Rep. Schmidt donates his legislative pay raise each month in the form of essential food items to local food pantries and non-profits within his district.

"The Joseph Center is a place of hope and support for our homeless veterans, offering them the tools they need to regain stability and self-sufficiency," said Rep. Schmidt. "I’m honored for the chance to contribute to the nourishment and well-being of these brave individuals who have served our country."

The Joseph Center is a twenty-six bed transitional housing facility dedicated to providing practical services for homeless male veterans striving for self-sufficiency. The center offers a comprehensive range of services, including trauma-informed care, housing, intensive case management, clothing, meals, hygiene products, substance use group support, transportation assistance, career exploration options, and various life skills services.

To learn more about Rep. Schmidt’s monthly donations and his commitment to fighting food insecurity, please visit In Need of Assistance? Find a Food Pantry in Your Area - Kevin Schmidt (repschmidt.com) .

