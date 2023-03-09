MILLSSTADT – State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) says he understands residents’ frustrations with the water and sewer problems in Cahokia Heights and is calling on the Governor and the leaders in the Illinois House and Senate to release the promised funds to the community.

“People are getting sick not to mention the stench that comes with the backups during heavy rains,” Schmidt said. “The Governor promised $9.9 million in funding last August. One of the very first actions I took as a member of the General Assembly was to send a letter to the Governor asking for the money to be released. It is time for the state to fulfill its commitment to the people of Cahokia Heights.”

Schmidt is also calling on city leaders in Cahokia Heights to work with him for the good of area residents.

“Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. is a Democrat. I get it. But we should be working together,” Schmidt said. “The truth is the people of Cahokia Heights need us to work together. I put my District office in Cahokia Heights to show my willingness to work with Mayor McCall Sr. and other city leaders. Let’s put partisan differences aside and work together to get these funds released and get the repairs Cahokia Heights residents need and deserve.”

