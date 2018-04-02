SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced that the Madison County Mass Transit District (MCT) has been awarded a Department of Transportation grant to purchase new buses.

Through the Buses and Bus Facilities grant, MCT will receive $3.6 million to purchase new CNG buses to replace older buses that have exceeded their useful life. These new buses will help improve the transit service throughout Madison County.

“The Madison County Mass Transit District provides an invaluable service to residents throughout the Metro East, and I’m proud to see them receive these funds to replace older buses on its fleet,” said Davis. “These new vehicles will allow the transit district to continue to provide the important services that the local residents can rely on.”

The Bus & Bus Facilities grant program provides federal resources to states and transit authorities to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no emission vehicles or facilities. The funding for these grants is provided through formula allocations and competitive grants.

