SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced that the Godfrey Fire Protection District has been awarded a grant for operations and safety from the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

“Firefighter grants from the Dept. of Homeland Security are highly sought after and therefore highly competitive,” said Davis. “Congratulations to the Godfrey Fire Protection District for winning this grant, an important step in ensuring our first responders have up-to-date equipment.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The grant, from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program, is in the amount of $23,572 and will be used to purchase a breathing air compressor for the department..

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is an important component of the larger, coordinated effort to strengthen the Nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards. Since 2001, the AFG has provided approximately $5.6 billion in grants to first-responder organizations to obtain much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles, and training.

More like this: