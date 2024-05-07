WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) questioned Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about the Biden administration’s finalized Title IX rule, which allows biological males to enter women and girls’ private spaces. Representative Miller released the following statement:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Secretary Cardona is ignoring his duty under Title IX’s original intent to protect women and girls’ sports and their safety in private spaces like restrooms and locker rooms. When I questioned Secretary Cardona today about our daughters being forced to compete against biological males and share bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males, he was unable to give a response. He was also unable to give the criteria he would use to withhold federal funding from schools if they reject Biden’s radical demand.

“There are real world consequences for Biden’s radical Title IX rule. In West Virginia, five female students were barred from competing in track and field after refusing to compete against a biological male. In Wisconsin, young girls were forced off their volleyball team because they felt uncomfortable sharing a locker room with a biological male. In Illinois, there was a situation where girls were threatened with disciplinary action for refusing to share a bathroom with biological males.

“Parents are horrified by what Joe Biden and Secretary Cardona are doing to our daughters, and I will introduce the Congressional Review Act bill to block Biden's radical Title IX rule in order to protect our daughters and save girls' sports.”

More like this: