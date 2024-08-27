MASCOUTAH – State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Cahokia Heights) has announced another Coffee Talk, this time in Mascoutah. This event offers constituents an opportunity to engage with Rep. Schmidt in a relaxed and personal setting.

The Coffee Talk is free and open to the public. Details are as follows:

Friday, August 30 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

LEU Civic Center’s Education Resource Room (2nd Floor)

213 N. Market Street

Mascoutah, Illinois

“In order to best represent you, I need to hear about what issues matter to you,” said Schmidt. “I’ve hosted many events like this, and at each one I get to hear new stories about important issues to folks across my district. If you’ve never come to a Coffee Talk, or if you’ve came to all of them, I encourage you to come out and let’s chat about how to straighten up Illinois.”

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County. For questions about Rep. Schmidt, please contact his office at 618-215-1050.

