O'FALLON - State Representative Kevin Schmidt is excited to announce a FREE Tire Recycling Event scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the O'Fallon Township Building.

This event provides residents with a safe and secure method to dispose of old tires.

Residents are invited to bring up to five tires per car. Representative Schmidt emphasized the importance of responsible waste management, stating, "This event provides our community with a safe and responsible way to dispose of old tires, ensuring cleaner neighborhoods and reducing potential environmental hazards. I encourage everyone to participate and contribute to our efforts to clean up our community.”

For more information about the Tire Recycling Event, please contact Representative Kevin Schmidt's office at 618-215-1050 or visit RepSchmidt.com.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O'Fallon, IL

Limit: Maximum of five tires per car

State Representative Kevin Schmidt has served the 114th District with dedication since 2023. His legislative efforts focus on fighting food insecurity, lowering taxes, growing jobs, and more. For more information about Rep. Schmidt and his work, please visit RepSchmidt.com.

