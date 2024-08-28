EAST ST. LOUIS - Approximately 90attendees– dressed in business attire and armed with resumes, profile pitches, hope and determination – approached the multitude of tables of employers at a Free Jobs Fair, made possible by State Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, on Friday, Aug. 23.

Schmidt’s legislative office held its second annual free jobs fair that was available for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (ESLC) staff and program participants and the public in the Multipurpose Room on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus.

“Jobs are the number one driver of economic growth,” said Schmidt. “This is why it’s important for me to bring jobs to the community, because employment can dramatically improve the area in multiple ways.” Schmidt attended SIUE for two years and received his Doctor of Chiropractic and Bachelor of Science in human biology at Logan University in Chesterfield, Mo.

The unemployment rate in East St. Louis is extremely high and Illinois has an elevated rate among the Midwest, according to Schmidt, whose District 114 encompasses some of the hardest hit areas for joblessness.

"It is an honor to host this second annual Jobs Fair at the East St. Louis Campus," said ESLC Executive Director Timothy Staples, EdD. "We appreciate Rep. Schmidt’s commitment to our community, as well as his support of the work of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville."

“I want a job as a child investigator with the Department of Children and Family Services,” said Lindzey Morrison, of Hartford. Morrison, who graduated in April with a bachelor’s in forensic psychology from Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, is an assistant manager at Sonic Drive-In in Edwardsville. “It’s been difficult looking for a job, because I lack experience. This is my first job fair, and I was extremely happy when I learned about it. I got to talk to representatives from DCFS today.”

Veteran police officer Mario Fennoy, of Fairview Heights, came to the fair looking for a career change. “I saw the advertisement and wanted to check them out,” said Fennoy, who has a master’s in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood University in St. Louis.

Another job fair participant who is open to employment change is Angela Glass, of O’Fallon. Glass has office and fleet management experience. “I’m seeking a management position in another line of work, or I am interested in becoming a social worker,” said Glass. “I feel optimistic. This is a nice environment, and everyone has been so informative.”

SIUE alumnus and former instructor Rick Edwards, of O’Fallon, is looking to continue his work as an IT project manager contractor after his last assignment with Bayer/Monsanto dried up due to a $11 billion Roundup lawsuit.

“I’m close to retirement, but I’m not ready to throw in the towel just yet,” said Edwards, who received his Master of Business Administration degree from SIUE and was an instructor in the SIUE School of Business Department of Management and Marketing.

“I just got here,” continued Edwards. “I am going to access the list of employers. I’m hopeful I will be able to make some good connections today.”

On the employers’ side, several said they were happy with the fair’s turnout.

“Things have been going well for us today,” said Nayely Hernandez, recruiter for SIHF Healthcare (Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation). “We’ve had quite a few people inquire about our job openings. I feel like this year’s fair is bigger and has more job seekers.”

The quality of the job candidates was better at this year’s fair, according to Lacey M. Lakenburges, vice president of human resources at FCB Banks in O’Fallon.

“They seemed very well prepared,” said Sonia Matteson, FCB assistant vice president of training and development. “They were dressed for the occasion, asked great questions and were very engaged.”

“We saw people who were seriously looking for jobs,” added Lakenburges. “I was very impressed.”

Twin sisters Kara and Kaci Ashford, of Belleville, huddled before entering the jobs fair to discuss their strategy. Later, they were pleased to have scored upcoming interviews with the Illinois Department of Corrections. In May, Kara Ashford earned her bachelor’s in social work and Kaci Ashford received her bachelor’s in criminal justice, both from Lincoln University of Missouri in Jefferson City.

“It was a really, really nice job fair. I’m extremely happy with the results we got at this jobs fair,” said Gary Traylor Sr., a federal law enforcement officer and correctional treatment officer for the Bureau Rehabilitation And Values Enhancement (BRAVE) program. Traylor also worked as a counselor for the SIUE TRIO Upward Bound EC program.

“We got to meet a lot of applicants, and we have endless job openings,” said Traylor. “We got a lot of qualified candidates, including the twins Kara and Kaci Ashford. I am going to try and recruit them both. They would have to go to the Academy, because you have to be a federal law enforcement officer first, and then you are whatever your job is at the prison.”

“They need to do something like this every year,” added Traylor. “It was a great turnout, and we had a great group of people.”

More than 40 employers were on hand for the job fair. Some of the businesses included: FedEx, Illinois Department of Central Management Services, Illinois Department of Employment Security, Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Illinois State Police, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Apprenticeship Training Program, Touchette Regional Hospital and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Three free workshops were also held during the fair, according to Monica Gard, Schmidt’s legislative aide:

“Creating a Resume to Get Yourself Noticed” and “Inside Track to Interviewing with Confidence,” both taught by Bonnie Forker, apprenticeship navigator at the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department

“How to Navigate through the State of Illinois Hiring Process,” taught by a representative from Illinois Department of Employment Security.

