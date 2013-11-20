Rep. Kay’s District Office Available to Assist Constituents by Phone Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Edwardsville office of Illinois StateRepresentative Dwight Kay incurred damage from Monday evening’s fire and will remain closed until further notice, however Rep. Kay’s office is still available to assist constituents by phone and e-mail.



Constituents seeking assistance with state government may continue to receive service from Rep. Kay’s office by contacting 618-307-9200 or by e-mailing dwightkay112@gmail.com.



“It’s important for my constituents to know my office will continue to provide service to those with issues concerning state government by phone and e-mail until we get our district office back open,” said Rep. Kay. “In the coming weeks my office will be announcing satellite office hours in the metro east for constituents which prefer discussing issues in person instead of electronically.”



The office received notice late Monday evening that the building Rep. Kay’s district office is located in was on fire. Rep. Kay’s office incurred severe smoke damage as a result of Tuesday’s fire.



Rep. Kay added, "Thankfully nobody was hurt as a result of last night's fire. A special thank you to the individuals who saw the smoke coming from the building and reported the incident, otherwise the building may have burnt down. And a very special thanks to the local police and fire departments in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and the surrounding communities for responding to the scene and putting out the fire."