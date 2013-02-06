"In just a few hours the Illinois House of Representatives rammed through a $2.1 billion budget bill which included a bailout for a Chicago University, including $1 million for new management positions in state government.

The budget bill approved today was an irresponsible and fast way to spend $2.1 billion. Essential programs and services should be voted on individually. Sure, there are programs and projects I support in this bill such as funding for mental health and child protection services. However, there were also numerous new programs our state can't afford. The legislature should have held public hearings which would allow the legislature to review each spending proposal in order ensure services are not duplicated or wasted.

I am disappointed that our state government is quick to spend $2.1 billion, yet continues to delay paying over $9 billion in unpaid bills owed to our schools, hospitals, doctors, daycare providers, nursing homes, and small businesses. We must pay our current bills for services rendered before we create new programs and services."

-State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon)

