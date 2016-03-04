SPRINGFIELD - Today the Illinois House failed to override the Governor’s veto of Senate Bill 2043 that Democrats claim would fund higher education and MAP grants, but is essentially an I.O.U without appropriations. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) urged the House to come together on a real solution that truly funds our higher education system.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you have a bill that doesn’t have a funding mechanism you are left with empty promises,” said Rep. Kay. “This isn’t a time to dig our feet in politically, it’s a time for us to come together and fix college and MAP funding in a real and viable manner."

Rep. Kay has co-sponsored House Bill 4539 which has a true funding mechanism for MAP grants, public universities and community colleges. Under this legislation $1.68 billion from the general fund would be appropriated to fund higher education and MAP grants.

“We need to consider real bills that actually fix our problems,” Rep. Kay added. “HB4539 would fund our colleges and MAP grants with real funding and keep our higher education system from shutting down. We simply cannot let petty politics destroy our schools.”

More like this: