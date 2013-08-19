Rep. Kay Statement on Workers’ Compensation Rate Reduction Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “I am pleased to become aware that the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has filed a request with the Department of Insurance to reduce workers’ compensation rates on employers by 4.5%. However, I think the legislature has more work to do in regards to reforming our workers’ compensation system. Earlier this year I introduced an eight piece workers’ compensation reform package which will result in making Illinois more competitive with the rest of our nation and potentially lead to more cost savings for current employers and job creators looking to locate in Illinois. Our states high workers’ compensation rates is one of several factors which have led to high unemployment and record job loss. I will continue to push for additional workers’ compensation reforms which will lead to more jobs and opportunity for the citizens of Illinois.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip