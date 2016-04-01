Rep. Kay Statement On NGA Announcement
Edwardsville, IL…The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency have announced that the North St. Louis site in Missouri is the preferred location for the new NGA campus.
Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:
“While I am disappointed in the recommendation, I still believe that Illinois is the best location for the NGA. The land is a trifecta: it’s shovel ready, adjacent to Scott Air Force Base and Interstate 64. Couple this with the security and infrastructure available at Scott Air Force Base and you are left with an excellent location that is second to none. The Governor, legislators and local leaders have worked hard to put together a competitive plan that highlights our regions strengths in an effort to secure over 3,000 new jobs. We won't give up promoting our state as the best home of the NGA.”
