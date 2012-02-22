Edwardsville, IL...Today Illinois Governor Pat Quinn revealed his $33.7 billion budget proposal to members of the General Assembly. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) shared his concerns with the Governor's proposal.

"We have an absolute financial crisis in Illinois and our Governor needs a better plan. It is unfortunate that Governor Quinn is essentially holding 59 state facilities hostage in his $33.7 billion State of Illinois budget. I am particularly concerned with Quinn's proposal to relocate the Illinois State Police communications facility in Collinsville to DuQuoin. The Metro East is one of the fastest growing regions in Illinois, keeping the state police communications center in Collinsville is crucial to public safety - a proposal I will not support as a member of the Public Safety Appropriations committee.

Aside from the Governor's proposal, I commend Governor Quinn for recognizing the serious financial situation facing our State. I agree with Governor Quinn on funding Illinois' pensions and curbing fraud and abuse in our Medicaid system. A year ago Governor Quinn and the Democrats approved a 67% income tax hike on Illinois families and yet Illinois still owes $8.5 billion to state providers such as doctors, hospitals, day care facilities, pharmacists, and schools. The State of Illinois continues to have a spending problem even after passing a huge tax increase. We must reduce state spending and pay off the $8.5 billion backlog of unpaid bills. I will continue to address these concerns as I work with my colleagues during upcoming budget negotiations. The legislature can fix Illinois' financial crisis but it will take the Governor's final approval."

