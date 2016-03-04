SPRINGFIELD - Despite eight months without a state budget enacted, the Illinois House of Representatives adjourned today and will not return for session until April 4.

Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:



“Today my House Republican colleagues and I offered to stay and work until we reach an agreement on a balanced budget. We made a motion to vote on whether or not to stay and work, however, the Chicago Democrat leadership would not allow the legislature to do just that. They chose to skip town instead of trying to work with us which means we will be lucky if anything gets done until April 4 at the earliest. The fact that we have gone eight months without a state budget is absurd. It is time we work together and reach an agreement on a balanced budget. I am ready to work every day until we can reach a compromise.”

