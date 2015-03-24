Rep. Kay Statement on Emergency Budget Appropriations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Following a $1.6 billion shortfall created by former Governor Pat Quinn, the Illinois House of Representatives passed HB317 and HB318 to close the deficit and grant emergency budget authority to Governor Bruce Rauner. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message "Today the House passed emergency funding that will keep state government running. Without these funds, vital programs such as childcare assistance and services for the mentally ill would cease and devastate thousands of those most in need. This shortfall is the direct result of years of irresponsible overspending. I am pleased that Governor Rauner was also granted the flexibility to bring balance to any other holes that may arise in the FY15 budget. With the Governor's commitment to reining in spending, I believe this is the appropriate action to take to fix the problem." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip