Rep. Kay statement on Casino Queen's plan to purchase Fairmount Park

SPRINGFIELD - Today the Casino Queen announced their intentions to purchase Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville if slot machines are allowed at the racetrack. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:

"This is excellent news for the city of Collinsville and the 1,400 jobs Fairmount Park supports directly and indirectly in the metro east. Horse racing has been a part of the metro east for 90 years. I'm optimistic the agreement between Fairmount Park and the Casino Queen will help keep the horse racing industry alive and well throughout Illinois for generations. Now it's time for the legislature to get the ball rolling to help Fairmount Park secure the proposal."