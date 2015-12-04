Edwardsville, IL…A resolution was recently introduced in the Illinois House urging the legislature not to consider taxing retirement income. The resolution was co-sponsored by State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon).

The current tax code in the State of Illinois does not tax income for retirees. A decision to tax retirement income would be detrimental to many retirees who live on fixed incomes. While retirees do not pay state income tax in Illinois they are still subject to a multitude of other taxes such as federal income tax, property tax and sales tax.

“With many retirees on a fixed income and worried about how they are going to pay for healthcare the last thing we need to do is suddenly tax their income,” said Rep. Kay. “Pushing retirees to the brink through new taxes could strain budgets so much that many retirees decide to leave our state. We should be encouraging retirees to stay in Illinois, not leave.”

The resolution, HR890, was introduced December 2nd, 2015 and awaits approval in the House.

