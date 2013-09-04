Rep. Kay: No More Pensions for Lobbyists
Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) recently introduced legislation to prohibit lobbyists from receiving a state pension.
“Using public funds to pay a lobbyists pension is simply bad public policy,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “A public pension is intended for retired public employees and is not intended for lobbyists or private association employees. The legislation I filed is a necessary step to reform the pension system in Illinois.”
According to CBS Money Watch, Illinois’ pension debt to GDP ratio is 241 percent compared to Greece at over 100 percent and Illinois’ pension liability is estimated at $100 billion. If House Bill 3667 is signed into law, the following associations will no longer be able to receive public pensions for employees hired after the effective date:
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund
- Illinois Association of Park Districts
- Illinois Municipal League
- Illinois Supervisors
- County Commissioners and Superintendents of Highways Association
- Township Officials of Illinois
- United Counties Council
- Will County Governmental League
State University Retirement System
- Community College Board Associations
- Association of Illinois Middle-Grade Schools
- Illinois Association of School Administrators
- Illinois Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development
- Illinois Principals Association
- Illinois Association of School Business Officials
- Illinois Special Olympics
Teachers’ Retirement System
- Illinois School Board Association
